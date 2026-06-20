Paraguay produced a heroic defensive display with 10 men to knock Turkey out of the FIFA World Cup and secure a dramatic 1-0 victory on Friday, with the fastest goal of the 2026 edition ultimately proving decisive.

Midfielder Matias Galarza struck after just 64 seconds, unleashing a powerful low drive from around 25 metres that found the back of the net. The effort surpassed the previous fastest goal of this tournament, set only hours earlier when Morocco's Ismael Saibari scored after 71 seconds in a 1-0 win over Scotland.

Paraguay's task became significantly tougher in first-half stoppage time when midfielder Miguel Almiron was shown a straight red card. The referee punished him for covering his mouth during a confrontation with Turkey's Mert Muldur, making him the first player to be sent off under one of FIFA's new disciplinary regulations introduced for the tournament.

Reduced to 10 men for the entire second half, Paraguay were forced onto the back foot as Turkey launched wave after wave of attacks. However, the South Americans defended resolutely and held firm to preserve their slender advantage.

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The victory marked a remarkable turnaround for Paraguay, who had begun their World Cup campaign with a crushing 4-1 defeat to the United States.