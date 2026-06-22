It was a rollercoaster of emotions over 90 minutes at the Miami Stadium as Uruguay and Cabo Verde duelled to a gruelling 2-2 draw. Cabo Verde proved that their draw against Spain wasn’t just luck as they fought tooth and nail to deservedly earn another point against the two time champions Uruguay. With Group H still looking pretty open, the result means that the two teams, along with Saudi Arabia, have all to play for on the final match day.

The biggest story coming into the second match day for Group H was the shock 0-0 draw between Spain and Cabo Verde. While Spain had the lion’s share of possession throughout the game, the heroics of goalkeeper Vozinha and a terrible showing of finish from the Spanish attackers meant that the African nation kept a clean sheet and earned their first ever points at a World Cup. On the other hand, Uruguay were looking to get a win, after failing to convert their opportunities in their opening 1-1 draw against Saudi.

It was a question of whether the underdogs had another upset in them, and at the beginning of the first half, it didn’t seem likely. The first 15 minutes felt like a flashback to Cabo Verde’s opener, as the Uruguayan forwards were unrelenting in their attack. Uruguayan head coach Marcelo Bielsa had made a few changes from their opener, opting to switch formations from a 4-4-2 to 4-2-3-1 with striker Darwin Nunez being replaced by winger Augustin Canobbio. Canobbio, who had come in as a valuable substitute against Saudi Arabia, started off the game strong and set the tempo for their attack with high energy.

However, the match was turned upside down in the 21st minute when Cabo Verde got a freekick about 35 yards from the goal. As midfielder Kevin Pina stood up to take it, nobody could have predicted what happened next. Perhaps with a bit of luck on his side, Pina unleashed a strike that went right through the two person wall that Uruguay had set up and just out of reach for goalkeeper Muslera as it finally nestled in the back of the net. While taking nothing away from Pina’s amazing strike, the goal can also be partially attributed to the curious decision by the two man wall to give up so much space between them which meant that Muslera had almost no time to even attempt a save. The goalkeeper was not without blame as his reaction was too late but all in all it showed an arrogance on the side of the Uruguayan who might have never thought of Pina’s strike going in. Irrespective of the mistakes that produced it, it was a historic moment for the island nation as they scored their first ever goal in a World Cup and had taken the lead against a heavyweight nation like Uruguay.

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But they weren’t allowed to bask in their lead for too long, as Uruguay quickly showed that they wouldn’t go down without a fight. Their constant pressure and control over possession soon bore fruit, albeit with a little luck of their own. Just before the half time whistle, a wild cross into the box was hit off the post by a Cape Verde defender right into the path of forward Maxi Araujo. Vozinha, who had moved to stop the initial ball before it hit the past, was completely caught out of position, and it was an easy header for Araujo, who made it two goals in two games at this World Cup. Drawing level didn’t seem to satisfy Uruguay, as their intensity in attacks increased over the final minutes of injury time and their efforts were rewarded. In the 45th + 6’ minute, another long ball into the box by Uruguay was perfectly headed by Maxi Araujo to Canobbio, who made no mistakes in the finish as he slotted the goal past Vozinha.

2-1 down going into the half, many might have written this off as the end of Cabo Verde’s little World Cup run. Despite conceding the early goal, Uruguay were more dominant in possession and seemed dangerous in their attacks, which were unrelenting. The second half kicked off with a continuation of that dominance, as the champions of 1930 and 1950 were determined to collect their first three points in this tournament. Cabo Verde were forced to go into a defensive shell like they did against Spain, and any chance of another goal seemed to be fizzling out.

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It turned out that all they really needed was a little more luck and a terrible mistake by the Uruguayan backline. In the 60th minute, Uruguay received a throw-in near the halfline, which should have been routine by all means. Yet, in what seemed like a moment of insanity, defender Mathias Olivera attempted a half-baked pass to his defensive partner, in the centre, that instead found itself in front of Cabo Verde substitute Helio Varela. The pass was just the first of two fatal errors for Uruguay, as the goalkeeper Muselera decided to rush past his own box in another misguided attempt to stop the forward. For Varela’s part, he took an important touch to move the ball away from Muselera before taking his time to hit the ball straight into an empty net. While it was a terrible defensive error on the part of Uruguay that gifted Cabo Verde the goal, Valera kept a cool head despite multiple players running at him and that is what secured that finish.

With the score level again, both teams were off to the races again in an action-packed final thirty minutes. Every time Uruguay thought they found a sliver of space, there was always a limb of a Cabo Verde player to deny them a shot or a pass. The Blue Sharks also proved to be dangerous on the counter and they were able to find success in catching Uruguay out of position multiple times. One of the biggest talking points of the game came in the closing minutes, when Cabo Verde forward Nuno da Costa wriggled his way past two defenders into the box only to be brought down by Rodrigo Bentancur. There were shouts for penalty coming from the fans and the commentators, however, no serious appeal came from da Costa himself. In a game like football, where selling the foul is an unfortunate part of the game, it was a lost opportunity for Cabo Verde as surely a stronger appeal would have resulted in at least a VAR check and perhaps even a penalty. Bentancur’s tackle was a moment of desperation and there was a serious case for it being a penalty.

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As the final whistle blew, Cabo Verde celebrated another deserved point as Uruguay will surely look back on their many missed opportunities and kick themselves. For Cabo Verde, they stand in a great position to qualify for the knockouts in their first ever World Cup campaign. Their final game against Saudi Arabia will by no means be a pushover, but for a team that has managed to gain points from giants like Spain and Uruguay, they have to go into looking to take the win. For Uruguay, while this is not the end of their campaign, they are forced into a can’t lose match against favorites Spain, who routed Saudi 4-0 earlier. This is no longer a team with the likes of Luis Suarez, Diego Forlan, and Edison Cavani, and it has become painfully clear that they have not been playing at a high level over their first two games. All eyes now turn to June 26th, when Group H plays their final games, to see who will emerge victorious from this quagmire.