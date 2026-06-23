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Algeria fought back from a goal down to beat Jordan 2-1 on Tuesday, keeping alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout rounds and condemning their opponents to an early exit in Group J. 

After a long and frustrating struggle to crack open a resolute Jordanian defence, Algeria turned the game around with two goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes from Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri.

Jordan absorbed waves of Algerian pressure and went ahead in the 36th minute after a defensive error triggered a quick attack that was finished off by Nizar Al‑Rashdan low into the corner.

Algeria got the breakthrough in the 69th minute when substitute Benbouali headed home a Riyad Mahrez corner, before Gouiri prodded in a loose ball for the winner eight minutes from time. 

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