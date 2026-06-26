Australia booked their spot in the knockout rounds of the World Cup on Thursday after a cagey and physical 0-0 draw against Paraguay, who must wait to learn their fate as a third-placed finisher.

In a stop-start game fraught with wayward tackles and poor finishing, it was Australia who had most of the chances, with Cristian Volpato and Jackson Irvine forcing saves from the keeper and Jordan Bos twice going painfully close late in the game.

Paraguay were pedestrian and had their only real chance in the dying moments when a Mauricio Magalhaes strike was saved, with the talented Julio Enciso and his constant slaloming runs the only source of trouble for the Socceroos.

The United States are already through as Group D winners and Australia go into the knockout rounds for the third time in their seven World Cup appearances. Paraguay sit third, with Turkey already eliminated.