The Netherlands wrapped up top spot in World Cup Group F with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Tunisia on Thursday, capitalising on another error-strewn display from opponents whose calamitous tournament came to a fitting end.

It was a nightmare start for Tunisia as Ellyes Skhiri sliced Denzel Dumfries' cross into his own goal in the third minute. Brian Brobbey doubled the Dutch lead four minutes later when Virgil van Dijk nodded the ball across goal leaving Brobbey with a simple finish from close range after a cleverly worked set piece.

Tunisia's Hazem Mastouri pulled one back with a thumping header from a corner in the 54th minute, but Jan Paul van Hecke struck eight minutes later when he flicked Tijjani Reijnders' corner on at the near post with the ball glancing off Anis Slimane's head on the way into the net.

Tunisia's defeat brought down the curtain on a miserable campaign that featured heavy losses to Sweden and Japan, and the sacking of coach Sabri Lamouchi after one game.