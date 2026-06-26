It was ecstasy for Ecuador at the MetLife Stadium, as they beat Germany 2-1 to advance to the knockout rounds of 2026 FIFA World Cup. Although Germany took an early lead through Leroy Sane’s second minute goal, that was quickly nullified through Nilson Angulo’s ninth minute equalizer. It was only in the 77th minute that Ecuador could finally breathe a sigh of relief as Gonzalo Plata put the ball in the back of the net to secure a win and send them through to the knockout stages for the first time since 2006.

There was a lot at stake for Ecuador before today’s game. After finishing second in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, Ecuador was built up as one of the dark horses of the tournament. Their defensive strength was highlighted time and again by analysts, who were also quick to note the huge hole that the team had in their offence. After the first two games, it was plain to see that although they lived up to their standards defensively, their attack was virtually non-existent. In a close game against Ivory Coast, they ended up losing through Amad Diallo’s 90th minute goal. Their second game against Curacao, in what should have been an easy chance to secure three points, was riddled with bad attacks and terrible decision making, not to mention Eloy Room’s historic performance in front of goal. When the full time whistle blew, Ecuador players were seen crying as they faced an uphill challenge of having to win their final match against group leaders Germany to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

Faced with such a mountain to climb, it’s easy for a team to crumble under the pressure. Germany, after two consecutive wins, had already clinched their spot and were looking like one of the favourites to go far in the tournament, while Ecuador hadn’t even been able to score a goal.

After kickoff, things got immediately bleaker as they conceded an early goal. It was a controversial goal after the onfield referee Tori Penso seemed to miss a blatant foul by Germany in the build-up to Leroy Sane’s goal. Just before playing the penultimate pass for the goal, Aleksander Pavlovic’s attempts to control the ball saw him raising his cleats and hitting Pedro Vite’s head, a clear foul. The referee, however, was not convinced. While the Ecuador players immediately rushed Penso to appeal for the foul, it was all in vain as the goal stood and La Tri edged closer to the brink of elimination.

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Just when you thought the match was already over and the Germans would run away with it, Ecuador equalized in the ninth minute through Nilson Angulo, who found the back of the net with a beautiful strike. Angulo, who was starting his first game at this tournament, was part of the changes made by coach Sebastian Beccacece. He also switched the team’s formation from the three at the back that was used throughout qualifying to a more traditional 4-4-2 to bolster his side’s offence and it clearly paid off. The change in formation made their backline more sturdy which also allowed the midfield to attack fast in transition without worrying much about the counter attack. Throughout the 90 minutes today, Ecuador seemed much more threatening during their attacks, while still maintaining their defensive excellence.

Their efforts were finally rewarded in the 77th minute with a perfectly timed nudge of the ball by Gonzalo Plata. An Ecuadorian corner into the box was met by the head of substitute Kevin Rodriguez, who attempted a tame header towards goal that should have easily been collected by veteran keeper Manuel Neuer. But just as Neuer extended his arms to catch the ball, Plata struck out his leg which caught the ball and sent it into the top of the goal. The moment the ball crossed the line, it was pure pandemonium at the MetLife, which was largely filled with Ecuadorian fans. The whole Ecuadorian squad ran to the corner flag to celebrate while coach Beccacece was seen trying to climb the stands and celebrate with his family. It was the kind of moment that the World Cup was made for and Ecuador didn’t let their chance go.

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Despite the best of the German attempts, La Tri held onto their lead to secure their qualification as one of the best third placed teams to the knockout rounds. Finishing the group stage with 4 points, they are guaranteed a spot as one of the eight best teams and they just have to wait to see who exactly they will face in the next round. From the celebrations that continued long after the match ended, it was clear that the worry over their next opponents was a question for tomorrow, and that today would just be a day of relief and ecstasy.

What does the result mean for Germany? They came into the game having already clinched the top spot in Group E so the result doesn’t change anything for them in terms of their future path in the tournament. However, their sub-par performance does raise some doubts for Julian Nagelsmann. It would be one thing if he fielded a secondary line-up and rested his starters, knowing that the result of the game doesn’t mean anything to them. But, Nagelsmann’s starting line-up made it clear that they were still going for the win and their failure to produce a result is concerning.

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Putting Ecuador’s excellent performance aside, Die Mannschaft didn’t look like a team that would be challenging for the title today. They were sloppy in possession and allowed Ecuador too much space during their attacks. In particular, Leroy Sane, despite his goal, has continued to be a source of concern for this German side. Much like in the game against Ivory Coast, his decision to keep cutting into traffic just results in turnovers in possession and if it’s a threatening counter attack, a loss in momentum. Yet Nagelsmann stubbornly refuses to bench him. There is also the matter of Deniz Undav, one of Germany’s standout players during the tournament so far. Despite being the biggest reason for their win against the Ivory Coast, Nagelsmann hasn’t allowed him to start a match yet, something which has become an amusing source of contention on social media. These are all questions that Germany have to answer before their round of 32 match on June 29.