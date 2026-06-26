Turkey beat a second-string United States side 3-2 with a last-gasp goal from Kaan Ayhan on Thursday for their first victory of the tournament in a dead rubber, with the co-hosts having already won Group D and a place in the knockout round.

The Americans, who made nine changes, including leaving out the four players on yellow cards, took an early lead for the third straight match when Auston Trusty scored in the third minute to the joy of a sold-out crowd at Los Angeles Stadium.

Turkey hit back through Arda Guler and Baris Yilmaz for their first goals of the tournament before Sebastian Berhalter drove in a long-range effort shortly after halftime to pull the US level. But substitute Ayhan had the last laugh when he found an empty net at the far post for the winner.

The US now turn their focus to Wednesday's knockout-round meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara, while Turkey head home having at least salvaged some pride.

ADVERTISEMENT

Substitute Pulisic gets ovation

Despite there being nothing at stake, the atmosphere was noisy, with US fans riding high on their team's strong run.

One of the loudest ovations of the night came in the 58th minute, when key forward Christian Pulisic was introduced for his first appearance since being taken off at halftime in the opener against Paraguay with a calf injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulisic looked sharp and showed plenty of spirit, exchanging words with several Turkey players after a late second-half challenge.

The US had a worrying moment near the final whistle when defender Trusty went down with an apparent hamstring injury and was carried off on a stretcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turkey, who made seven changes to their lineup, exit the tournament with some consolation after responding to the early deficit and repeatedly finding gaps in the US defence.

Late substitute Ayhan's strike with the final kick of the night stunned the crowd and provided a fitting finish to a match played with attacking intent throughout.

Among those in attendance on a warm Southern California evening were celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell and Brad Pitt.