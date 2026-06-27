Manuel Ugarte had been so vital to Uruguay's aggressive pressing game against Spain that when he went down in a heap with an injury, there was chaos. The midfielder had committed himself to a tackle on Oyarzabal but came off worse.

It was just before half time and both sides were effectively a man short. But not having their forward in the final third did not hinder Spain's contingency plans as much as it did for the South Americans, who would have wanted their midfielder back in the defensive half to deal with a situation.

Spain were on the ball, and Alex Baena found himself in an unusual position inside the box, with an opportunity to shoot. He shot, and a fumble from the usually reliable Fernando Muslera gave Spain a 42nd-minute goal. Ugarte, who had recovered from a shambolic performance against Cabo Verde, was incidentally the 'fall' guy again.

Ugarte's injury, which required him to be stretchered off soon after the goal, had disrupted Uruguay's organisation. The South Americans had frustrated their illustrious European opposition until then. Spain's star man, Lamine Yamal, had been kept silent by a fearless Mathias Olivera while the rest of Marcelo Bielsa's side pressed heavily throughout the pitch.

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All it took was one unplanned event to ruin Uruguay's game plan. Spain would top Group H with a win. With just two points from their opening rounds, Uruguay must win this high-octane contest in Guadalajara. But first, they must get an equaliser. The second half is underway.