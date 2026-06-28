Mercurial Lionel Messi became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches as Argentina continued their winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Jordan in their Group J clash in Dallas on Saturday.

The defending champions top the pool with nine points and will play surprise package Cape Verde in the round of 32 in Miami on Friday, while debutants Jordan exit as the bottom side in the group following three defeats.

Argentina went ahead in the 19th minute when Giovani Lo Celso curled in a free kick from 25 metres on his World Cup debut, before Lautaro Martinez converted a penalty. Jordan pulled a goal back when Mousa Altamari slid in at the back post.

Substitute Messi, who came on at the hour-mark, fired a low free kick into the net with 10 minutes remaining to move past France's Just Fontaine and the Brazilian Jairzinho by netting in a seventh match in a row at the global finals.Mercurial Lionel Messi became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches as Argentina continued their winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Jordan in their Group J clash in Dallas on Saturday.

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The defending champions top the pool with nine points and will play surprise package Cape Verde in the round of 32 in Miami on Friday, while debutants Jordan exit as the bottom side in the group following three defeats.

Argentina went ahead in the 19th minute when Giovani Lo Celso curled in a free kick from 25 metres on his World Cup debut, before Lautaro Martinez converted a penalty. Jordan pulled a goal back when Mousa Altamari slid in at the back post.

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Substitute Messi, who came on at the hour-mark, fired a low free kick into the net with 10 minutes remaining to move past France's Just Fontaine and the Brazilian Jairzinho by netting in a seventh match in a row at the global finals.