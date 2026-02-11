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Two headers, both off Egyptian heads, have put their round of 32 contest against Australia at 1-1 in the second half.

Mohamed Hany headed into his own net in the 55th minute to give Australia the equaliser. Emam Ashour had put Egypt ahead in the 13th minute with a glancing header.

Australia had been knocking on the pyramid doors with more attempts, but rarely managed one on target in the first half. Volpato came close but could not trouble Mostafa Shoubir in the Egyptian goal.

At the other end, Al Ahly midfielder Ashour had stayed onside to flick a header from a Karim Hafez cross. The Egyptians are on a three-match unbeaten run in the World Cup.

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Australia are the last remaining side in the tournament registered with the Asian Football Confederation. The winner of the match will face either Argentina or Cape Verde in the round of 16 in Atlanta on July 7.

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