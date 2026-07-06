In the World Cup, finishing first is all that matters. But crossing each hurdle without fuss is equally important. Argentina almost made a mess of their round of 32 showdown with minnows Cabo Verde, and Brazil had to dig deep to topple Japan.

Now the Brazilians face a formidable opposition in Norway. The five-time champions must put the Vikings to the sword to advance to the quarterfinals. But that’s not going to be so easy, certainly not if you miss spot kicks. Orjan Nyland made a terrific save to deny Bruno Guimaraes from the penalty spot in the 14th minute. Matheus Cunha had won the spot kick after a foul from Kristoffer Ajer.

Norway's Patrick Berg had the ball in the back of the net earlier, but a teammate of his was flagged offside.

Whether it is a problem or not, only time will tell, but Brazil have had to toil this far without Neymar. The superstar has been left on the bench once again, and might be required later on in the game.

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Norway are no pushover because they have a monster of a striker in Erling Haaland. The winner of the match will play either Mexico or England in the quarterfinal in Miami on July 11. France and Morocco have reached the last eight.