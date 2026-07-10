Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty he won shortly before the first hydration break in France's quarterfinal against Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The French superstar tried to trick Yassine Bounou with a pause before his spot kick, but the goalkeeper guessed it right by diving low to his left in the 29th minute.

Mbappe was aiming to go level with Lionel Messi on eight goals in the Golden Boot race. Interestingly, Messi had also missed a penalty for Argentina in the first half of their round-of-16 match against Egypt.

Desire Doue has started for the French, while Morocco are without their main striker, Ismael Saibari, who was injured in their round of 16 match. The winner will meet Spain or Belgium in the last four.