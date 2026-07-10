Days after their disappointing FIFA World Cup exit, Portugal has appointed Jorge Jesus as their new head coach, the Portuguese Football Federation announced on Friday.

The appointment comes after Roberto Martinez stepped down from the role following Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16. Martinez said his contract with the national team had expired after the loss.

Jesus brings extensive experience both in Portugal and abroad. The 71-year-old has previously managed Portuguese giants Benfica and Sporting in the Primeira Liga, along with several clubs outside the country.

He joins the national team after guiding Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr — the club featuring Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo — to the league title in the 2025-26 season.

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Ronaldo scored 29 goals in 33 appearances under Jesus last season. The 41-year-old had confirmed that the 2026 World Cup would be his final appearance at the tournament, though he has not yet announced a decision on his international future.