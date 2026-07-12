It is time of Harry Kane vs Erling Haaland. It is time of England vs Norway. The third quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is underway at the Miami Stadium.

Norway are aiming for a maiden semifinal, while England are hoping to get closer to ending their 60-year wait for a second World Cup.

Noni Madueke has replaced Bukayo Saka on England's right wing, while Ezri Konsa starts at right back. Norway coach Stale Solbakken has included Andreas Schjelderup on the left wing in place of Antonio Nusa.

Haaland is a goal shy of the Golden Boot race led by Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappe (eight goals each), while Kane has six goals.