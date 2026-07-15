The stage is set for a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal as Lionel Messi's Argentina takes on Harry Kane-led England at Atlanta Stadium.

Messi and Kane have been their teams' standout performers in the tournament and are among its leading scorers. The Argentine captain has netted eight goals so far, while Kane has struck six times.

Messi will spearhead Argentina's attack alongside Julian Alvarez and Giuliano Simeone. However, Lionel Scaloni has been dealt a major blow with midfielder Rodrigo De Paul benched due to injury, paving the way for Simeone's inclusion in the starting lineup.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has made three changes to the side that edged past Norway in the quarter-finals. Reece James and Djed Spence come in at full-back in place of Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly, while Morgan Rogers replaces Noni Madueke on the wing.

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Rogers joins Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon in support of captain Harry Kane as Tuchel looks to inject greater pace and width into England's attack after Madueke's subdued display in the previous match.

Lineup:

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England: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Djed Spence, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Giuliano Simeone