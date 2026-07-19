After his passive substitutions that cost England the semifinal against Argentina, head coach Thomas Tuchel has made a bold and aggressive team selection for the FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze-medal match against France.

Tuchel has benched seven players who started against Argentina, including captain Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

Elliot Anderson is also named among the substitutes, meaning Declan Rice is the only designated central midfielder in the English XI against a strong French side that includes the undroppable duo of Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise.

Tuchel has named Eberechi Eze, Morgan Rogers, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Ivan Toney, and it remains to be seen who will play where. Eze and Rogers have played in midfield in the past though it is not their natural position.

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The England manager had come under pressure for leaving the likes of Saka and Eze on the bench, and bringing on Rashford and Toney deep in added time, against Argentina, by which time the game was already lost.

Didier Deschamps has, however, maintained a balance in midfield by having Warren Zaire-Emery start alongside Adrien Rabiot. But the veteran, in his last game in charge of the national side, has gone heavy on attackers, with Rayan Cherki replacing Ousmane Dembele and expected to share wing duties with Desire Doue.

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From the starting XIs, it is clear that both teams are set out to entertain. It is unlikely to be cagey. Should the managers maintain the attitude throughout, expect a goal fest. Spain and Argentina will play in the final on Sunday.