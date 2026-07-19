Kylian Mbappe has edged ahead of Lionel Messi in the all-time World Cup scorers’ list and has put himself in front of the Golden Boot race in the ongoing edition.

Mbappe scored in the 48th and 66th minutes against England in the bronze-medal match to take his tally to 10 goals, two more than Messi.

France came alive in the second half after trailing 0-4 at half-time. Mbappe began the recovery with a spectacular finish shortly after the restart. The Real Madrid striker then smashed into the same left bottom corner of Dean Henderson’s goal after a neat exchange with Michael Olise.

The other notable record Mbappe set with his second was going past Messi in the all-time list. Mbappe has 22 goals from 22 matches, while Messi is second on 21 goals from 33 World Cup matches.

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Mbappe also set up Bradley Barcola for France’s second to draw level with Messi in the assists list (four).

Messi will have a chance to get back in the hunt for the Golden Boot on Sunday when his Argentina take on Spain in the final.