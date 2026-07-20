Ferran Torres, the scorer of Spain's winner in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina, was one of the stars whose prodigious talent was on display before football fans in India almost a decade ago.

Torres was part of the Spanish side that competed in the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup hosted by India. Spain lost the 2017 final, 2-5, to England, but Torres has finally had his trophy at a bigger stage.

Barcelona striker Torres had scored two goals in the Under-17 World Cup, including in a 3-1 semifinal win over Mali.

Football lovers in Kerala should remember seeing him score Spain's last goal in a 3-1 quarterfinal win over Iran at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, the home ground of Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

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In the final against Argentina, Torres replaced Mikel Oyarzabal in the 62nd minute. Torres smashed home the winner in the 106th minute after fellow substitute Nico Williams headed a cross back into his path. Spain defeated Lionel Messi’s Argentina 1-0 to lift their second World Cup after 2010.

Eric Garcia, who also came on as a substitute in extra time, was another Spanish player who participated in the Under-17 edition in India.