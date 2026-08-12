Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has married his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez in a ceremony in the Portuguese resort town of Cascais, his representatives said.

The wedding capped the couple's decade-long relationship and comes after days of intense media speculation in Portugal over the venue and timing of the ceremony.

Ronaldo, 41, confirmed the marriage on Instagram by sharing a photograph of the couple's hands showing their wedding bands. He captioned the post: "C (heart) G".

The couple's five children attended the "private and intimate" ceremony, the Brunswick Group, which handles the player's public relations, told AFP. The couple tied the knot exactly one year after Rodriguez, a 32-year-old influencer, announced their engagement on Instagram.

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Portuguese media had speculated that the wedding could take place in Sintra, outside Lisbon, or in Funchal on the Atlantic island of Madeira, Ronaldo's birthplace.

Reports that the ceremony would be held in Funchal last weekend drew hundreds of people to the city's cathedral hoping to see the couple.

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However, the couple ultimately opted for Cascais, an elite seaside resort around 30 kilometres (19 miles) west of Lisbon, where they own a villa.

They met in 2016 when Rodriguez was working in a Gucci store in Madrid, with Rodriguez describing it as "love at first sight".

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In an interview with Vogue Arabia in 2025, she said she almost immediately felt "a sense of peace and an inexplicable energy" when she was with Ronaldo, "as if we had known each other forever".

Together, they have amassed more than 750 million followers across social media platforms and have built one of the world's most recognisable celebrity partnerships, extending far beyond football.

The couple have a portfolio of investments that include fashion brands and a chain of hotels.

Ronaldo, who played for Portugal at the World Cup this summer where they exited in the last 16, currently plays for Saudi club Al Nassr. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward won the Ballon d'Or for the world's best player five times.

Rodriguez boosted her own profile by starring in a Netflix show called "I am Georgina", which chronicles the family's life between football, fashion and travel.