Malappuram: Former Kerala U-21 and East Bengal footballer Aseem Koraliyadan died in a bike accident in Coimbatore on Thursday. He was 45.

Aseem was working as a Customs officer at Coimbatore Airport. The accident occurred while Aseem was returning home from work. Habeebulla K M, a relative, said the family was informed that Aseem died after a truck hit his motorcycle.

"We received the information around 2 am on Thursday. Police said the incident occurred in Coimbatore city. We are yet to know how the accident happened and other details. We will approach the police for further information after Aseem's last rites," said Habeebulla.

Aseem was the twin brother of former footballer Anees Koraliyadan.

A forward, Aseem began his football career with the MES Mampad College team before progressing to the Malappuram district team. He later made the move to professional football, joining Vasco Sports Club in Goa during the 2005-06 season.

The following season, he moved to Salgaocar FC and subsequently represented several other I-League clubs. He played for Mumbai FC from 2007 to 2009 and also represented East Bengal and Mahindra United during his career.

Known as a talented forward, Aseem represented Kerala at the U-21 national level and also featured in the Santosh Trophy for Maharashtra in 2010 and Tamil Nadu in 2013.

He was the son of Koraliyadan Musankutty and Katate Sainaba. His funeral will be held in Areekode later on Thursday.

He is survived by his wife, Vahida, and children Sia and Isa.