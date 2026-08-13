Paris Saint-Germain retained the UEFA Super Cup after beating English side Aston Villa 2-1 in the final.

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue helped the French champions become only the second team to retain the trophy, after Real Madrid achieved the feat in 2016 and 2017.

Luis Enrique has now won his 13th trophy since taking charge of PSG in 2023, while Villa manager Unai Emery has lost all four of his UEFA Super Cup appearances.

PSG, back-to-back Champions League winners, went in front in the 20th minute through a stunning strike from Kvaratskhelia before Brian Madjo equalised on the stroke of halftime.

Doue restored PSG's lead in the 61st minute, and Europa League winners Villa were unable to find another equaliser.

"We are always hungry, we want more," Doue said after the game. "After the Champions League final, I said we wanted more. We have ambitions, we're a young team, and we want to win everything again this season."

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Despite many of his players having only recently returned from the World Cup, PSG manager Luis Enrique named a strong team, with nine starters from the side that won the Champions League final.

Villa, who won the Super Cup in 1982, enjoyed plenty of possession late in the game, but PSG produced an impressive defensive display to join AC Milan and Real Madrid as the only teams to retain the trophy.

PSG, who beat Tottenham Hotspur on penalties last year, will begin their defence of the French Super Cup against Lens on Sunday.

(With Reuters inputs)