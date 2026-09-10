The Premier Division of the inaugural edition of the FIFA ASEAN Cup is set to begin in Jakarta on September 25, as confirmed by the global soccer body. Malaysia will face Bangladesh in the opening game of the competition, which will be followed by hosts Indonesia going against Singapore to mark their first appearance of the tournament.

“The FIFA ASEAN Cup is launched to provide national teams with meaningful competitive opportunities within the Men’s International Match Calendar, giving players the chance to represent their countries in high-intensity regional rivalries. The tournament will strengthen football ties across Southeast Asia while delivering unforgettable moments and fantastic international action for fans throughout the region,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The competition will feature 14 teams including 11 ASEAN countries, along with Malaysia, Pakistan and Hong Kong joining in as guest nations. The teams will be split into two divisions, the lower tier named Challenge Division, beginning a day earlier, on September 24 in Hong Kong. The hosts will play Brunei in the opening game of the second division.

The eight-team Premier Division is further split into two groups. Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Bangladesh will battle in Group A, while the ASEAN Championship finalists Thailand and Vietnam are locked in Group B along with the Philippines and Pakistan. Vietnam, who won the ASEAN Championship last month, will begin their campaign against the Philippines in Bandung on September 26.

India were invited to participate, but withdrew from the tournament, as India faced a fixture congestion with the upcoming friendlies against high-profile opponents Brazil and Uruguay.

Media reports suggest that India proposed an alternative squad while their first team played Brazil in the friendly on October 3, the same day as the ASEAN Cup final. FIFA did not agree.