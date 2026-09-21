In a devastating blow to the Kerala football community, 29-year-old Calicut FC player Rijohn Jose lost his life in a road accident in Kozhikode around 11pm on Sunday. His teammate and Santosh Trophy player Gani Ahmed Nigam sustained severe injuries and is currently battling for life in the intensive care unit.



The fatal collision occurred on the Gandhi Road flyover, near Kozhikode Christian College, when the motorcycle carrying the two players collided with another bike. Reports indicate that the area at the time of the crash was under torrential rain, which may have contributed to the hazardous road conditions. Although both players were rushed to a nearby hospital, Rijohn, a native of Thrissur, succumbed to his injuries.



Tragedy strikes during pre-season preparations



The sudden demise of Rijohn has cast a dark shadow over Calicut FC, who had just kicked off their pre-season training camp in preparation for the upcoming Super League Kerala season. Both Rijohn and Gani had signed for their new club in August, joining the squad's camp just two days prior to the accident, eagerly preparing for the tournaments ahead.



Tributes are pouring in from fans, teammates, and prominent figures from the state's footballing circles for the late Thrissur footballer, remembering him as a promising and dedicated talent. Meanwhile, doctors continue to monitor Gani Nigam, a well-known name in Kerala’s Santosh Trophy campaigns, whose condition remains critical.