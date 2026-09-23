Kochi: The exhibition match between Brazil Legends and India All Stars held in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi fired up the city as the Latin veterans emerged victorious over the Indian side in a high scoring 4-3 encounter. The fans were overjoyed in excitement for a bunch of old lads lighting up the arena with a life-long obsession for the game of football.

The stadium lit up early under the overcast skies of Kochi, with people loitering around the Stadium hours before the match. Fans dressed themselves in yellow and in blue, with flags of both nations painted on their faces, as many people held on loyal to the allegiance they pledged in their childhood to Brazil while also endorsing their home country in all spirits.

The match began as an even contest with both teams trying to assert dominance on the ball, early in the game, while India tested the waters by launching some shot at the goal. India took an early lead with local boy CK Vineeth scoring in the 14th minute of the game. The stands went wild when the former Kerala Blasters forward was found open in a counter attack, going one-on-one against the goalkeeper. Vineeth took his time with a delicate chip to find the back of the net, running into a roaring crowd, celebrating by waving hands.

Brazil found a chance almost immediately, with a free kick awarded immediately at the edge of the box which Ronaldinho readied to dispatch. The football icon had the crowd on their toes, for a shot which almost found the target.

Brazil bounced back stronger right after the water break with a penalty awarded their way. Ronaldinho rewarded the fans by converting the penalty while the crowd kept chanting his name in amusement.

Brazil continued to look lively through the beginning of the second half, finding rhythm in the middle of the park. Fernandinho, from the Latin side added three goals in quick succession to push the Indian team onto the backfoot. The forward scored in the 24th, 28th and 33rd minute to put the game to bed while the Indian veterans tried to control the chaos by parking the bus but forgot to leave the handbrake on.

CK Vineeth struck once again in the 54th minute to put India back in the game. The game however, was put to bed by the Brazilians, regardless of a late goal from Ashim Biswas (60’) which ended up to become a pure consolation.

The legends game was welcomed with open hands by Kochi, with many turning up to see a glimpse of their favourite stars touching the grass of Kaloor. People filled up the stadium in support of both sides, despite it being a busy working day, showing up with drums and horns to fire up the atmosphere.

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Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho drew major attention in the game, while stars like Rivaldo and Edmilson showcased what they had in them at this age. Indian All Stars started with a strong lineup, starring IM Vijayan and Jo Paul Ancheri, while Baichung Bhutia entered the game in the second half. The match ended with the stars addressing and thanking the crowd for the support the stadium is renowned for.