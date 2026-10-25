On a drizzling night in Kochi, thousands showed up to paint the city in yellow as Kerala Blasters took on Mumbai City FC in their first home fixture of the Indian Super League 2026/27 season. Ashley Westwood's team were left disappointed after a 0-0 draw at home, even after an incredible display which saw a lot of goalmouth action. Although the game ended in a stalemate, the fans returning to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to support their club gave the city a chance to relive another glorious night with a yellow sea roaring under the floodlights.

Blasters wingers were running the show on the flanks. Korou Singh and Mohammed Sanan lit up the park, dribbling with flair for the home fans to delightfully savour. Sanan produced the first opening at goal by beating his opponent to launch a dipping cross into the box, which was met by Adrian Luna with a diving header but went astray.

Mohammed Ajsal, a familiar face for the home fans, got the better of the Blasters left back Naocha to set his teammate up for an open goal, but goalkeeper Amrinder Singh stood his ground with a great save to deny Mumbai.

Blasters controlled a major share of possession inside the opposition box during the first quarter, posing threats at the goal with meaningful movements still lacking the final finish. The yellow attack worked in perfect harmony in and around the box to create quick openings at goal using measured short passes to open up the Mumbai defence. A lack of quality in finishing prevented them from taking the lead in a match which they dominated with numerous goal chances.

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Hormipam Ruivah almost found the back of the net in a build-up involving almost every member of the Blasters attack. Luna set up the inverting right-back with a backheel inside the box, which he composedly collected and smartly beat two defenders with a body feint but ended up firing at the side netting.

The two towering defenders of Mumbai, Lazar Cirkovic and Carlos Delgado, easily dealt with the Blasters' crosses by keeping Momo Yansane quiet through the first half. The centre-back partnership built a brick wall in front of goal to diffuse the aerial threats posed by the Blasters. They, however, had their Montenegrin creator Nebojsa Kosovic fit and ready to find the forwards with his defence-splitting passes.

At no phase of the game did the hosts find themselves lacking creativity. The chances were plenty, but the forwards failed either to get at the end of them with an open goal in sight or to put the game to bed with a proper finish. Fluidity in the Blasters' midfield overwhelmed the visitors while Luna and Kosovic ran in full flow to keep the defenders on their toes. Sanan drifting inside with the ball helped the Blasters to create an overload on the edge of the opposition box.

The Blasters defence were on top of their game. At times, when the Mumbai attack looked threatening, Amrinder's experience cancelled out any casualties. Luna and Kosovic overcame the physical battle with their immense technical abilities while Freddy turned himself into a workhorse to compensate in defence. Kosovic's vision in attack often bore fruit to break the defence, but a goal stayed away.

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Mumbai started capitalising on the counterattacks to find a goal, turning the game into an end-to-end battle. Amrinder saved the night with a flying effort to parry a dipping volley from Valpuia. With Ashley Westwood's changes failing to make an impact in the second half, the Blasters finally settled for a goalless draw at home despite a plethora of chances.

Contrary to the result, Westwood's men were undoubtedly the better side in the game, maintaining a clear upper hand in every aspect of the game except the scoreline. The final third action failing to break the deadlock will surely be a point to look out for in the dressing room. The men-in-yellow, however, will find their silver lining in a passionate performance in front of the home crowd.