New Zealand Football Association on Tuesday announced the 22-man squad to face India in the upcoming friendly fixtures of the November international window. The All Whites named English Premier League striker Chris Wood in the team to feature against India.

The 34-year-old has been a long-standing presence in the Premier League, having played for Newcastle United and Burnley. He currently plays for Nottingham Forest in the league and has also featured for New Zealand in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In 286 appearances, Wood scored 92 goals in the league and tallied 11 assists.

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While the lanky striker is confirmed to be in the squad, New Zealand have rested prominent names like Sarpreet Singh of Indian origin and several others from the World Cup squad for the friendlies. India will play two matches against the hosts in the window, first at Auckland on November 12 and the second at Christchurch on November 15.





