FC Andorra's Argentine centre-back Lautaro Spatz defended teammate Jesus Owono on social media following his collision with Tenerife forward Jesus De Miguel. Spatz said Owono had been deeply affected by this week's events.

"Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering at this moment, and that he would never intentionally hurt anyone," Spatz said on social media.

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"In football, unfortunate incidents can happen, but no one could imagine that one of them might end with such tragic consequences," added Spatz, while sending his condolences to De Miguel's family and Tenerife.

Owono deactivated his Instagram account after receiving abuse online, with some users commenting 'murderer' on his posts. Andorra announced psychological support to anyone at the club who needed it following De Miguel's death.

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The Equatoguinean Football Federation expressed support for Owono in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the 25-year-old was going through a situation of profound sorrow and grief.

(With Reuters input).