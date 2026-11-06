Even as the football world is yet to come to terms with the retirement of one of its greatest, popular names inside and outside of football are sharing their views on how impactful the legacy Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.

One such high-profile CR7 fan was Chief Minister of Keralam, VD Satheesan, who shared on his X handle the immense impact that the forward had in inspiring the Malayali youngsters. “In the muddy playgrounds of our villages, countless children chased dreams inspired by your iconic number 7. Every goal, every victory and even every tear of yours became a part of our own emotions.”

“You leave a legacy etched in the hearts of millions, especially Malayalis, for whom football is not merely a game but a way of life,” added Satheesan.

Actor Mohanlal also shared with Malayala Manorama his admiration for the renowned physicality Ronaldo showcased on the pitch. “Ronaldo’s physical conditioning stands as towering as those sky-scraping headers of his. His fitness reaches the absolute pinnacle of what the human body can achieve,” he said.

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Recalling the memories the Portuguese left on the pitch, Mohanlal said: “Far beyond a legendary footballer, I would call him an ardent lover devoted to the sport. His dedication, the burning passion he poured into his craft, and his relentless work ethic are truly peerless. We often speak in awe of natural talent, but Cristiano taught us that indomitable willpower is far greater than raw genius.”

Indian football legend IM Vijayan spoke with awe of Ronaldo’s longevity in international football. “For a striker to evoke that kind of longing at such an age is nothing short of miraculous. But then, Cristiano has always been a phenomenon who defies the impossible, the quintessential complete footballer.”

Vijayan contrasts how Cristiano dominated the game alongside Lionel Messi on the biggest stages. “Messi and Cristiano conquered the world on entirely different terms. For Cristiano, it was an electrifying, power-packed game fueled by blistering pace and an indomitable fighting spirit that truly set him apart. That very relentless drive turned CR7 into a real-life superhero for millions of children across the globe.”

Senior CPI leader Pannian Ravindran, in a chat with Malayala Manorama, has always been an ardent fan of the sport. “In a world where most football stars readily dance to the tune of corporate sponsors, Cristiano dared to push back. It became a defining moment in sports history when, during a Euro Cup press conference, he pushed aside the Coca-Cola bottles placed before him by organisers and held up a bottle of plain water instead,” Ravindran recalled from the UEFA Euro campaign in 2021.

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“By the time that press conference wrapped up, the beverage titan’s market value had taken a massive hit. It is precisely this unapologetic conviction, the courage to take a stand, that sets Cristiano apart from the rest.”

Meanwhile, the Portuguese Football Federation, in an official statement, thanked the national team captain. "Every drop of sweat, every decisive goal, and every captain's armband he wore with honour on the field reflected his unconditional love for our jersey. His dedication and his legacy transcend the four lines of the field.”

"Cristiano Ronaldo has elevated Portugal's name and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps. For many of us, he is the best player of all time!"

The most awaited response arrived from the Portugal National team coach, Jorge Jesus, with whom the skipper had ongoing tensions that led to his decision to retire from the national team. "This is all his decision. We already had the opportunity to talk about this before the first call-up. I asked him to stay, to stay with me because I needed him to be by my side, but I have to accept his decision," Jesus told Canal 11.

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“He is a player who, throughout these years, has given a lot to the national team. He is a symbol for Portuguese youth. I had the opportunity to share the experience of working with him for a year at Al-Nassr. Therefore, he will always be a reference for our national team, for our people, for our history," he added.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino showered the footballer with praise. “Few players have ever touched the heart of football fans around the world quite like Cristiano. A career defined by extraordinary talent, relentless determination and an unwavering desire to push the boundaries of what is possible.”

“Your international career will forever be part of football's history," said Infantino.