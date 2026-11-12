Cristiano Ronaldo announces his TV series debut, project underway
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Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his first television show, titled 'Day 1s', following his retirement from international football.
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Production on the series begins on Friday as the first project for UR.MARV, Ronaldo's film studio venture with director Matthew Vaughn.
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The series is set against the backdrop of the English Premier League and focuses on the stories of football agents.
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After the recent news of his retirement from International football, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised his fans with another exciting update. The 41-year-old football legend has announced his first television show, titled ‘Day 1s’, commencing production on Thursday.
“Exciting news! Production of my first TV show, Day 1s, has just started. More to come,” Ronaldo posted on his official Instagram handle along with glimpses from his new show. The announcement has evoked discussions within the football community, as the Portuguese icon embarks on a new chapter in his life.
This will be the first production under UR.MARV, a film studio venture from Ronaldo in collaboration with Hollywood director Matthew Vaughn. With the shooting underway, Ronaldo is expected to star in the series along with other popular footballers making appearances. The series reportedly revolves around the stories of football agents, set against the backdrop of English Premier League football.