After the recent news of his retirement from International football, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised his fans with another exciting update. The 41-year-old football legend has announced his first television show, titled ‘Day 1s’, commencing production on Thursday.

A glimpse from Ronaldo's new television show titled Day 1s. Photo: Instagram/cristiano

“Exciting news! Production of my first TV show, Day 1s, has just started. More to come,” Ronaldo posted on his official Instagram handle along with glimpses from his new show. The announcement has evoked discussions within the football community, as the Portuguese icon embarks on a new chapter in his life.

This will be the first production under UR.MARV, a film studio venture from Ronaldo in collaboration with Hollywood director Matthew Vaughn. With the shooting underway, Ronaldo is expected to star in the series along with other popular footballers making appearances. The series reportedly revolves around the stories of football agents, set against the backdrop of English Premier League football.