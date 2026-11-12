Manchester: English Premier League club Manchester United have announced the departure of their manager, Michael Carrick, after a not so fruitful stint with the club.

“Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach,” read an official statement from the club.

“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions,” the statement added.

Carrick rejoined the club in January as his second stint as an interim manager, replacing Ruben Amorim. During his time, the ex-United midfielder guided the team to a third-place finish in the Premier League. United won 12 of their remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season under Carrick, while securing the highest points tally in the league during that period.

“Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club,” continued the statement.

Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly high on the list for United to replace Carrick. The Argentine tactician is the current head coach of the United States Men’s National Team.