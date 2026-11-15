Kuala Lumpur: Team India produced a sensational performance in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers, hammering the US island territory of Guam 12–0 in their second Group E clash.

The colossal victory was spearheaded by Raj Singh Wahengbam, who netted four goals (55', 73', 83', 84'), and skipper Dallalmuon Gangte, who bagged a clinical first-half hat-trick (13', 27', 32'). Guam is an island territory located in Micronesia, within the Mariana Islands of the Pacific Ocean.

With this emphatic win, India sit pretty at the top of Group E with six points from two games. Topping the group will seal automatic qualification for next year’s U-17 Asian Cup.

Leo Thongbam opened the floodgates for the Blue Colts in the fifth minute, rising highest to head home an inviting cross from Mukundo Singh. Hrishikesh Manawati doubled the tally in the 20th minute before Gangte completed a blistering first-half hat-trick, sending India into the break with a commanding 5–0 lead.

Any expectation that India would take their foot off the gas and consolidate in the second half was quickly dispelled by head coach and former international star Mehrajuddin Wadoo. Urging his side into top gear, India unleashed an unrelenting assault, pumping in seven more goals. Aside from Wahengbam’s four-goal masterclass, David Irom (53'), Felix Saikhom (56'), and Ristik Maity (87') all got on the scoresheet to cap off a ruthless display.