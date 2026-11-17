Berlin: Germany thrashed the Netherlands 5-0 in Berlin to reach the Nations League quarter-finals as group winners on Monday. In a game that saw the Germans return to their vintage ruthless self, Jurgen Klopp’s side scored four goals in 18 second-half minutes to demoralise the Dutch.

Florian Wirtz scored twice to hand the Netherlands their first defeat since Xavi Hernandez took charge in August. Germany, the Netherlands and Greece all finished on 11 points in Group A2. The Dutch advanced as runners-up, Greece finished third, and Serbia ended the campaign without a point.

After a resounding 7-0 win over Greece just three days earlier, the Netherlands were quickly unsettled by the German attack. Derry Scherhant cut in from the left and fired into the top corner to break the deadlock in the 41st minute. The 24-year-old Freiburg winger scored his first international goal at his home ground, Olympiastadion, where he made his Bundesliga debut for Hertha Berlin.

Wirtz doubled the lead at the hour mark with a left-footed drive from outside the box that went in off the far post. Nico Schlotterbeck headed in Brajan Gruda's free kick five minutes later before Gruda set up Wirtz for a close-range finish in the 71st. Gruda turned in a rebound in the 77th minute after Scherhant struck the post, securing the top spot on head-to-head goal difference.

"We always hope we can give the fans a lot of enjoyment. And we enjoyed it very, very much ourselves, especially in the second half," Wirtz said after his brace.

This is one of the biggest defeats in Dutch history, since the last time they went down by five goals in an international was in 1959, when West Germany beat them 7-0 in Cologne.

(With Reuters input).