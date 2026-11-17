New Chandigarh: Keralam delivered a masterclass, crushing Maharashtra by 94 runs in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter here on Monday. Powered by a blistering half-century from Rohan Kunnummal, a quickfire cameo by captain Sanju Samson, and a five-wicket haul from paceman MD Nidheesh, Keralam proved far too strong for their opponents.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Keralam suffered an early setback when opener Mohammed Azharuddeen was dismissed for just one run. Meanwhile, Rohan Kunnummal steadied the innings alongside Ahmed Imran, adding 47 for the second wicket before Imran fell to Vicky Ostwal for 13. That brought skipper Sanju Samson to the crease at number four, departing from his usual opening role in the previous fixture.

Samson wasted no time asserting his authority, opening his account with a crisp boundary off Prashant Solanki. He elevated the tempo in Solanki's next over, clobbering two sixes and a boundary, before dispatching Tanay Sanghvi for three consecutive sixes. Samson smashed 47 off just 16 balls, featuring three boundaries and five towering sixes, in a blistering 66-run third-wicket partnership with Kunnummal before falling to Ostwal.

At the other end, Kunnummal anchored the innings masterfully, compiling 75 off 47 deliveries, laced with nine fours and three sixes. Late fireworks from Salman Nizar, who smashed an unbeaten 29 off 13 balls with two fours and two sixes, propelled Keralam to a formidable total of 211 for eight in their 20 overs. For Maharashtra, Mukesh Choudhary took three wickets while Vicky Ostwal claimed two.

Chasing 212 for victory, Maharashtra's response unravelled almost immediately against a relentless spell from Player of the Match MD Nidheesh. Maharashtra captain Prithvi Shaw started aggressively with a six off the very first ball, but Nidheesh had the last laugh, dismissing him for six off the third ball as Govind Dev Pai took a clean catch.

KM Asif removed Arshin Kulkarni for five before Nidheesh struck a decisive double blow in the very next over, removing Rahul Tripathi and Kiran Chormale off back-to-back deliveries. Nidheesh went on to complete a memorable five-wicket haul, cleaning up Suraj Shinde and Mukesh Choudhary and leaving Maharashtra in tatters.

Only Ramakrishna Ghosh (28 off 21 balls) and Prashant Solanki (23 off 14 balls) offered any meaningful resistance as Maharashtra were bundled out for 117 in 16 overs. Biju Narayanan provided excellent support to Nidheesh, claiming three wickets to complete a comprehensive victory for Keralam.