Matchday 11 in the Premier League produced minimal movement on the table. Manchester City, in their bid to end their three-game losing run, were once again disappointed at home as Fulham held them to a draw. Enzo Maresca’s side remained winless in their last four league fixtures, yet a point in the bank helped them keep third place on the table. Pressure is mounting on the Italian manager, as his side failed once again to produce a winner. Even after a favourable result from Hull defeating Brighton, City remained third, behind the latter.

The highlight of the matchweek fell on Manchester United, as Mauricio Pochettino welcomed a bitter start after a 4-0 loss to Liverpool. Reduced to 10 men in the 8th minute after Lenny Yoro was sent off for a rash challenge that brought down Alexander Isak, United conceded two goals in quick succession, leaving Liverpool in complete control of the game.

Liverpool added two more goals, handing Pochettino a nightmare start to his United career. "We need to accept the reality, and we need to be responsible, we need to be united, we need to be all together," Pochettino said when asked what he had learned about the size of the task facing him.

"What I learned from my players is that they like to fight, they commit with the team, to the club, and of course they want to win games. They want to make the effort,” he added. The defeat pushed the Red Devils down to 19th on the table with only Crystal Palace below them.

While Spurs got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town, Chelsea suffered a humiliating 1-4 home defeat to Leeds United. Leeds ran riot at Stamford Bridge, flying on the wings of Noah Okafor’s brace, while Xabi Alonso was left frustrated after consecutive defeats that pushed his team down to eighth on the table.

League leaders Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle at St. James Park. Taking home a point against Newcastle on the road is always a good result, but an injury to their Spanish goalkeeper, David Raya, added to Mikel Arteta’s caution. With Raya pivotal to their style of play, Arsenal manager will now have to rely on his deputies, Kepa and Illan Meslier, for the time being.

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The problems in the final third continued for Arsenal, as they still lack the oomph to finish the chances they produce from their build-up. Their lack of goals continued against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League fixture mid-week, as they settled for another 1-1 draw after an array of wasted chances. Despite the draw, Arsenal remain top of the Premier League table, with a healthy six-point lead over Brighton and City.