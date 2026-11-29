Goa: Kerala Blasters defeated FC Goa in a five-goal spectacle to clinch three points away from home at the Fatorda Stadium here on Sunday. Freddy Lallawmawma opened scoring at the 37th minute. Nebojsa Kosovic (46’) and Amey Ranawade (80’) fired for the Blasters to win 3-2, securing only their second win of the tournament after a defeat followed by two draws.

Goa controlled possession early on, causing chaos through the flanks. Meanwhile, the Blasters were well-disciplined in structure both in and out of possession. They cautiously held a low line when out of possession against Goan pressure. The home side kept firing through quick build-up in the final third, but the Blasters’ defence held on tight without leaving much room in the first half.

In possession, Ashley Westwood deployed James Bolton to push forward into the midfield to maintain control in the opposition box, similar to John Stones inverting in a Pep Guardiola system. Adrian Luna occupied the half-spaces while Kosovic dominated the midfield with incisive passing and shots at goal. The travelling Kerala fans were frustrated with the referee’s decision against Sandesh Jhingan’s challenge on Adrian Luna inside the box, which the official thought was too soft for a penalty.

Kerala took the lead in the first half from a corner that the Goan defence cleared poorly, inviting Freddy to have a free go. The midfielder scored with a sumptuous volley from the edge of the box, through the crowd. They doubled the lead quickly into the second half when Kosovic found the net off a cut-back from Adrian Luna, which the Montenegrin blasted into the goal, leaving him off balance.

Goa struck one back through Mohammed Nemil in the 67th minute. Still, Amey Ranawade restored the two-goal advantage late in the game to ensure safety. Chiki (90+4) found the net in stoppage time. Still, it was too late for the Gaurs to find an equaliser, while Kerala enjoyed their second win of the tournament after two straight draws.