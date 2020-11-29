Malayalam
THU DEC 24, 2020 1:42 PM IST
F1 driver Grosjean escapes unhurt after crash at Bahrain GP

A steward reacts as officials put out a fire on Haas F1's French driver Romain Grosjean car following a crash during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on November 29, 2020. Photo: TOLGA BOZOGLU / POOL / AFP
AP via PTI
Published: November 29, 2020 08:59 PM IST Updated: November 29, 2020 09:02 PM IST
Topic | Motorsport

Sakhir, Bahrain: Formula One driver Romain Grosjean appears to have escaped without serious injury after his car crashed and burst into flames moments after the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 34-year-old French driver slid off track on the first lap and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier. Grosjean clambered out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed.

Moments later, Grosjean was shown on television chatting with the race doctor in the medical car.

Grosjean was then helped out of the car and into an ambulance. He appeared to be shaken but did not immediately seem injured other than a slight limp.

Stewards and medics attend to Haas F1's French driver Romain Grosjean after a crash at the start of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on November 29, 2020. Photo: HAMAD I MOHAMMED / POOL / AFP

Drivers and team members stood and applauded as they saw the images of Grosjean climbing over the barrier to safety and being sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

It appeared an extraordinary escape after his car was sliced in half upon impact with the barrier.

Wreckage of Haas F1's French driver Romain Grosjean's car is removed during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on November 29, 2020. Photo: HAMAD I MOHAMMED / POOL / AFP

The accident happened when Grosjean lost grip and slid to the right, where his back wheel clipped the front of Daniil Kvyat's Alpha-Tauri and flew off into the barrier.

