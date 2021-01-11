Malayalam
TUE JAN 12, 2021 6:41 AM IST
Sports

Three-time Dakar Rally winner Hubert Auriol passes away

The Dakar Rally announced that Hubert Auriol died on Sunday. File photo: AFP
AP via PTI
Published: January 11, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Topic | Motorsport

Paris: Hubert Auriol, the first competitor to win the Dakar Rally on a motorbike and in a car, has died. He was 68.

The Dakar Rally announced that Auriol died on Sunday. It did not specify a cause but the Frenchman had battled heart disease for many years.

The charismatic Auriol won the race, which was then called the Paris-Dakar Rally, on a motorbike in 1981 and '83 and then in a car in 1992.

Auriol later became director of the race, a position he held for nearly a decade. In recent years, he had worked as a Paris-based auto racing consultant.

He inspired generations of riders and drivers and has been an integral part of the rally throughout its history, the Dakar Rally said. 

