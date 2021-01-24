Malayalam
SUN JAN 24, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Sandeep Kumar pips Ashwin Datta to emerge champion

Chennai's Ashwin Datta steals the show in JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship
Ashwin Datta ended up second. Photo: IANS
IANS
Published: January 24, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Topic | Motorsport

Coimbatore: Chennai's Sandeep Kumar pipped Ashwin Datta to the Formula LGB4 title on the final day of the 23rd JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship. Datta was the leader at the start of the day with 64 points.

Datta suffered a brake failure in the first race of the day which cost him results throughout the day. Datta's day ended when his car came in contact with a few others after the first corner.

His Dark Don Racing teammate Sandeep then kept his calm to emerge champion. He totalled 66 points to seal the Formula LGB 4 championship. Vishnu Prasad was third with 54 points.

In the Novice Cup category, Kerala's Amir Sayed, who had confirmed his championship title on Saturday, won both races on Sunday to finish the season in style.

