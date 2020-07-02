A sneak peek into the quarantine life of Neymar, CR7 and Virushka

A pandemic can be a leveller too, according to some sociologists. Perhaps, this line of thinking merits attention. For instance, ordinary folks and celebs like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are equally affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

We have all been quarantining at home and self-isolating ourselves to avoid the spread of the disease. The only difference is that while we gain weight and watch TV all day long, they still try to keep in shape and use their time valuably.

Let us check out how some top sportspersons made use of the lockdown.

Neymar's splendid isolation

The Paris Saint-Germain forward spent most of the lockdown in native place Brazil, self-isolating in his house along with his son David.

Brazilian star Neymar spent the lockdown period at his luxury mansion in Rio. Photos: Instagram

He engaged himself in his $9 million mansion which include amenities including a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, a 3,000 bottle wine cellar, a volleyball court and a private helipad.

The Brazilian star stirred a row after he seemingly broke self-isolation.

Photos surfaced of Neymar partying with his friends and playing foot-volleyball with his pals, clearly breaking self-isolation rules. This is especially dangerous considering the surge in COVID-19 cases in Brazil, which has so far reported over 60,000 deaths.

Neymar responded by saying that his friends are quarantining with him and that no one left the premises of his villa.

Nevertheless, the world’s most expensive player seems to be enjoying himself playing PUBG, Fortnite and other video games.

He even posted a video of himself playing the chords to John Legends’ “All of Me” on a piano. He has also been working out, trying to jack up and get some abs like CR7.

Califica la habilidad de Neymar en el piano ____ 🎹🎶 #PSG (vía neymarjr/IG) pic.twitter.com/m4pFRWmClm — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) April 26, 2020

Neymar has also been nourishing the artiste in him, having fun and relaxing with his friends.

Quality time for Virushka

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has been quarantining in his Mumbai home along with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy a game of Monopoly with their family. Photo: Instagram

Kohli and Anushka have been spending a lot of time together, which is a rarity given the busy cricketing calendar otherwise.

There’s a video of the couple playing cricket on their rooftop, with Kohli bowling to Anushka.

A known fitness freak, the Indian captain frequently posts videos of his home workouts and weightlifting.

He has also been binging on many shows, including ‘Paatal Lok’, an Amazon Original produced by his wife.

Apart from this, Kohli also got a home haircut, thanks to Anushka.

The darlings of social media have many posts showing them spending time together with a quirky video of Virat Kohli acting like a dinosaur wowing all and sundry.

I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose 🦖🦖🦖🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/mrYkICDApw — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 20, 2020

Kohli even made the top ten list of highest earning athletes during the lockdown, just by posting sponsored posts on Instagram. The celeb couple seem to be spending some quality time with loads of fun.

CR7 basks in Maderia

Portugal’s top man Ronaldo took permission from Juventus early on in March to quarantine himself with his family in his home island of Madeira. Ronaldo revels in working out and in keeping a healthy diet and the lockdown was no excuse for him to discontinue it.

Ronaldo engaged in an intense fitness drill in his gym and relished his favourite ab workouts.

The megastar also posted his Seven Best Workouts along with tips on how to do a good workout.

He also went to Madeira’s National Stadium for an hour's training session with local talent Filipe Goncalves.

Ronaldo did not restrict the workouts to himself but also included his family for some treks across the hills of Madeira.

Since getting a barber was not an option during the lockdown, Ronaldo was able to keep his hairstyle in check with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gracefully taking up the task.

CR7 also became the highest earning sportsperson during lockdown, bagging around £1,882,336 before he was back in Juve colours.