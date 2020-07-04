{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

US sprinter Gabrielle Thomas's provisional suspension lifted

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Gabrielle Thomas
American sprinter Gabrielle Thomas. File photo: Reuters
SHARE

American sprinter Gabrielle Thomas's provisional suspension for allegedly failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests has been lifted, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

Thomas, twice a 200 metres winner at the Lausanne Diamond League, had been banned in May by the AIU for allegedly missing three tests in a 12-month period, a violation of anti-doping rules.

But according to the AIU's Twitter account, Thomas provided new evidence in June and as a result one of the missed tests cannot be established and so no anti-doping rule violation has been committed.
OTHER SPORTS
Sanjita Chanu to get Arjuna, demands answers from IWF

When the suspension was announced, Thomas said in a statement made available to Reuters that one of the missed tests was not valid and that she expected to be cleared of charges.

"Phone tracking data and multiple witnesses will conclusively show that I was at the exact location I established in my whereabouts and that the doping control officer simply failed to locate me and failed to follow proper protocol," Thomas said in the statement.

Advertisement
MORE IN OTHER SPORTS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES