{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Sindhu, Saina resume training at national camp

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

P V Sindhu
P V Sindhu. File photo: Reuters
SHARE

New Delhi: India's elite badminton players, including women's world champion P V Sindhu, returned to training on Friday after a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Rio Olympic silver medallist is among eight Tokyo Olympic hopefuls, along with 2012 London bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, at the national camp in Hyderabad.

"I am very happy to have our elite shuttlers back for on-field training after this long break," national coach Pullela Gopichand said.

"We are fully equipped to resume training in a safe environment."

Strict safety protocols were being followed in the camp, the Sports Authority of India said.

Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal. File photo: AFP

Sindhu, who went down to Spaniard Carolina Marin in the final in Rio, has said she used the shutdown to develop new shots.

"... there is always the intense desire to keep improving with each passing day," the 25-year-old told Sportstar magazine this week.

"I am trying out some new strokes which you will be seeing soon. You have to be a different player consistently to outsmart the rivals," said Sindhu, who was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the All-England Open in March, her last tournament before the disruption.

Coronavirus cases have topped 2 million in India, the country hardest hit in Asia.

Advertisement
MORE IN OTHER SPORTS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES