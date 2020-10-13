Lakshya Sen enters second round of Denmark Open

Odense: Fast-rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a successful return to competitive badminton, beating Christo Popov in straight games in the opening round of the $750,000 Denmark Open which restarted the international calendar after a coronavirus forced break of seven months.



The 19-year-old Indian, who had claimed five titles, including two Super 100 tournaments last year, produced a clinical performance to outwit Popov 21-9, 21-15 to reach the second round.



He will take on the winner of the match between Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus and Belgium's Maxime Moreels.



Denmark Open Super 750 event is the only event happening this year with BWF forced to cancel multiple events.