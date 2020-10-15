Hyderabad: Seepage of water due to torrential rain has damaged equipment worth Rs 1.3 crore, including rifles and pistols, in the city's Gun For Glory Shooting Academy helmed by Olympic medallist Gagan Narang.



In a post on social media platform Facebook, a gutted Narang spoke about the extent of damage the rain has caused.



The champion shooter, who has taken to mentoring a few years ago, called it a "torrid 24 hours".



"It's been a torrid 24 hours for us at Gun For Glory Hyderabad.



"We had water seeping into our ranges, our equipment, machines, all inundated. Equipment worth 1.3 crore which included 80 brand new rifles and pistols for our new range and 9 years of hard work by the GFG team has been adversely affected, washed away by the deluge," Narang wrote.

If the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was not enough, this has added to their woes.



"First it was Covid and then floods have put us in a great spot of bother. All of this was meant to produce champions of tomorrow, champions for change," Narang wrote.



"We have put in hours of planning, preparation to get this infrastructure going. Not easy to prepare a world class venue like this.



"This place also has some very dear and personal memories. It was here that I would train along with shooters like Dhanush and Esha even current world number 1 Elavenil.



"So special in very many ways. We are gutted and at wits end after this massive damage caused by the deluge," Narang said.



Gun for Glory is a world-class shooting academy. It is an initiative started by Narang and Pawan Singh to promote the sport by blooding in young talent at the right time in order to produce newer stars in the game.