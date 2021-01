World badminton champion P V Sindhu took to Instagram to wish one and all on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The 25-year-old Olympic silver medallist was clad in a traditional Kerala saree in her post.

Sindhu had lost to Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round of the ongoing Yonex Thailand Open.

She will next take part in the Toyota Thailand Open scheduled to begin in Bangkok on January 19.