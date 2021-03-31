26 athletes test positive for COVID-19 at NIS Patiala

New Delhi: Twenty six sportspersons and support staff across disciplines were found to be COVID-19 positive after around 380 campers were subjected to tests for the virus at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) source told PTI on Wednesday.



However, the 26 positive results do not include any Tokyo Olympic-bound athlete.



India's men's boxing chief coach C A Kuttappa and shot put coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon are among those who have tested positive for the virus in the recent drive, the SAI source confirmed.



"Around 380 athletes at the NIS Patiala were tested for COVID recently. The tests were conducted across the board and were not random," the SAI source told PTI.



"Out of 380, 26 athletes have tested positive for the virus but the good thing is that they are not Olympic-bound athletes. The positive athletes have been isolated and the entire campus has been sanitised."



The NIS Patiala primarily houses Olympic-bound boxers, track and field athletes and weightlifters along with sportspersons from other disciplines.



The boxers who have tested positive include Asian silver-medallist Deepak Kumar and India Open gold-medallist Sanjit.



"Some more test results are awaited at this point," another source stated.