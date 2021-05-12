Malayalam
Sports

Former national TT champion Chandrasekhar dies of COVID-19

V Chandrasekhar
V Chandrasekhar at the venue of an Ultimate Table Tennis match. File photo: Twitter
IANS
Published: May 12, 2021 02:05 PM IST Updated: May 12, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Topic | Other Sports

Chennai: Arjuna Award-winning former India table tennis player V Chandrasekhar died at a private hospital here on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related complications, family sources said.

He was 64 and is survived by his wife and a son.

Chandra, as he was popularly known, was a three-time national champion.


The Chennai-born player, who had reached the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games in 1982, was also a successful coach.

His playing career was cut short in 1984 following a botched knee surgery at a hospital here which led to him losing mobility, speech and vision. He fought back to recover and served the game as a coach.

He also fought a legal battle against the hospital and got a verdict in his favour.

Current Indian paddler G Sathiyan was among his trainees.

The table tennis fraternity in Chennai condoled his death, saying that the sport had lost a legend.

