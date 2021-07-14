Malayalam
Tokyo Olympics: Rahman teams up with Ananya to present 'Cheer4India' song | Video

PTI
Published: July 14, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Rahman teams up with Ananya Birla to present 'Cheer4India' song
A R Rahman and Ananya Birla. Photo: Twitter
Topic | Other Sports

New Delhi: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched the 'Cheer4India' song of the country's Olympic contingent and urged the public to wholeheartedly rally behind its athletes during the Tokyo Games.

Grammy Award winner composure A R Rahman and young singer Ananya Birla collaborated to present the official song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, titled Cheer4India: Hindustani Way.

"I urge all my countrymen to listen to the song, share it to fellow citizens and also cheer for the entire Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics to show that we are behind them," Thakur said.

He thanked Rahman and Ananya for composing the song in such difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic.


Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra said the launch of Team Indian official cheer song was a culmination of hard work by all the stakeholders in the last 18 months.

MoS (Sports) Nisith Pramanik, Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan and IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta were also present on the occasion. 

