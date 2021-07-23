Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Chinese weightlifter Hou favourite to win first gold

Reuters
Published: July 23, 2021 12:53 PM IST Updated: July 23, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Hou Zhihui
China's Hou Zhihui is the world record holder in 49 kg. File photo: Twitter
Topic | Other Sports

Tokyo: China's Hou Zhihui, current world record holder in the lightest women's category (49 kg), may smash her own record on Saturday when the Tokyo 2020 weightlifting begins, and take the first gold for her country.

Hou, who holds the world record in snatch with 96 kg, is going up against India's Mirabai Chanu, who holds the world record with 119 kg in clean and jerk. However, with 213 kg in total, Hou holds the world record in that category, too.

There are two Olympic lifts: the clean and jerk, and the snatch. Each athlete is allowed three attempts at each lift. The best lift in each is combined to determine the overall total. Athletes must successfully attempt the snatch before proceeding to the clean and jerk.

Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu has a good chance of winning a medal. File photo: IANS
RELATED ARTICLES

Since the Olympic weightlifting competition restricts the number of entries to one athlete per nation in each weight category, China has entered Hou ahead of reigning world champion Jiang Huihua and Zhang Rong, both of whom have lifted more than Chanu's 86 kg in snatch.

Chanu, India's only representative in weightlifting, has a personal best of 203 kg, and has put forward an entry of 210 kg for Saturday's competition. She's one of India's strongest bets for an Olympic medal this year.

In Rio, Chanu was one of two athletes in her category who didn't register a total, after failing all three of her clean and jerk attempts. She's looking forward to burying the ghosts.

"Since the Rio Olympics, I have evolved a lot. I have worked hard on my technique, especially in snatch. My training methods have changed and I have gotten better. I have worked to bring it at par with my clean and jerk," she said.

Making her Olympic debut, US lifter Jourdan Delacruz, with a total of 200 kg this year, is part of the eight-person weightlifting squad, the biggest US weightlifting team for the Olympics in 25 years.

The United States hasn't been a powerhouse in weightlifting since the 1960s. China won the most weightlifting medals at Rio 2016, with Thailand and North Korea also well-represented on the women's podium.

As all three athletes take the stage on Saturday to lift more than one and a half times their bodyweight off the ground, the women's 49 kg weightlifting is sure to be an exciting event to watch.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.