Tokyo 2020: Avinash Sable betters national record in steeplechase

PTI
Published: July 30, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Avinash Sable
Avinash Sable. Photo: Twitter/SAI Media
Topic | Other Sports

Tokyo: India's Avinash Sable shattered his own 3,000m steeplechase national record while finishing seventh in his heat at the Olympics here on Friday.

The 26-year-old Sable clocked 8:18.12 in heat number 2 to better his earlier national record of 8:20.20 set during the Federation Cup in March.

The top three in each of the three heats and next six fastest athletes across all the qualifying heats qualify for the final and Sable is unexpected to make that cut. 

