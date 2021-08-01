Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Italian Jacobs wins 100m dash

Reuters
Published: August 01, 2021 06:38 PM IST Updated: August 01, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Lamont Marcell Jacobs
Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy celebrates his win. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Other Sports

Tokyo: Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed a stunning upset victory in the Olympic 100 metres final on Sunday, becoming the first Italian to take the most coveted title in athletics and doing it with a huge European record of 9.80 seconds.

American Fred Kerley took silver in a personal best 9.84 with Canada's Andre de Grasse repeating his bronze of 2016 in 9.89.

Jacobs had fired a warning with a European record of 9.84 in the semifinals to become the first Italian ever to make the final but in the most wide-open showdown for decades, he still seemed an outsider.

RELATED ARTICLES

After Briton Zharnel Hughes had been disqualified for a false start, racheting up the tension, Jacobs got an explosive start and maintained his form for an incredible win.

Kerley, hoping to be the first American winner since Justin Gatlin in 2004, ran brilliantly for second, with De Grasse finishing fast in another lifetime best.

Su Bingtian won his semifinal in an Asian record 9.83 but was never in the mix and finished sixth.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.